Erdogan calls on Islamic world to unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza
Turkish president criticises the Zionist regime and its supporters for more than a year of genocidal war on Gaza, oppression and violence all over Palestine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Opening Event of 40th Session of The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul, Türkiye on November 4, 2024. / Photo: AA / Others
November 4, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity across the Islamic world to support Palestinian and Lebanese people in their struggle against the Israeli aggression.

In his address at the 40th Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Monday, Erdogan highlighted the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in occupied Gaza, describing it as “one of the most brutal genocides of the century.”

Erdogan stressed that now, more than ever, it is essential for the Islamic community to move beyond differences and stand united in support of Palestinian and Lebanese rights.

"​​​​​​​It is of great importance for the Islamic world to put aside differences and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people," Erdogan said.

He criticised the Zionist regime and its supporters for what he said was over a year of oppression and violence, but he commended the Palestinians for their resilience.

As part of Türkiye’s humanitarian response, Erdogan noted that over 85,000 tons of aid have been delivered to Gaza with cooperation from Egyptian authorities.

He further suggested that international recognition of a Palestinian state would send a powerful message in response to ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Turkish leader’s comments come as Israel’s military invasion in Gaza continue, despite a UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire.

According to local health officials, more than 43,300 people—most of them women and children—have been killed, and over 102,000 others have been injured. Israel now faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

