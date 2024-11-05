Tuesday, November 5, 2024

2159 GMT — Countries, organisations urge UNSC to halt arms sales to Israel

A coalition of 54 countries and organisations issued a collective appeal to the UN Security Council, demanding urgent action to stop the transfer of arms and military equipment to Israel amid its war on besieged Gaza.

"Fifty-four countries and organisations make a collective call to Members of the UN Security Council for immediate steps to be taken to halt the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, the occupying Power," the Palestinian mission to the UN said in a statement on X.

The statement further stressed the importance of adhering to international law and previous resolutions.

It cited General Assembly Resolution ES-10/24, adopted on September 18, 2024, which calls for restrictions on arms transfers in situations where there are "reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."

0240 GMT — Civilian suffering in Lebanon 'is of grave concern:' UN

The escalating influence of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on Lebanese civilians "is of grave concern," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, condemning the growing loss of life.

"All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said, emphasising that UN peacekeeping forces stationed along the Blue Line — the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel — have also been affected by the hostilities.

0019 GMT — Al-Qassam Brigades say they targeted Israeli forces in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, said that its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said its fighters "targeted an Israeli foot patrol holing up in a house with RPG and Tandem-charge warheads Monday morning."

0001 GMT — Israel issues 7,000 draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant issued 7,000 new draft orders for ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, citing "urgent wartime needs" and current challenges, according to local media.

The decision followed a meeting between Gallant, Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi, Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram and head of the Manpower Directorate Major General Yaniv Asor, Israel Hayom reported.

At the meeting's conclusion, Gallant approved the military's recommendation to send 7,000 draft notices in the coming days, the paper added.

2333 GMT — US gives Israel 'fail' grade on improving aid to Gaza

The US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller gave Israel a "fail" grade in terms of meeting the conditions for an improvement in aid deliveries to Gaza laid out in a letter last month to senior Israeli officials from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He said there were still roughly nine days until the deadline expires, but that limited progress so far has been insufficient.

"As of today, the situation has not significantly turned around," Miller told reporters.

2309 GMT — Israeli army claims responsibility for air strikes on Hezbollah intelligence sites near Damascus

The Israeli army claimed responsibility for air strikes targeting several locations south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, saying it struck sites linked to the intelligence unit of the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"The IAF (Israeli Air Force) conducted an aerial operation and struck targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria," the army said in a statement.

2102 GMT — Jordan's king urges opposition to Israel's campaign against UN agency

Jordan's King Abdullah II urged the international community to oppose Israel's recent actions targeting the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Abdullah called for global opposition to Israel's "escalatory actions" against the agency, stressing its essential role in supporting Palestinian refugees.

2101 GMT — Egypt slams Israel's withdrawal from UNRWA agreement

Egypt condemned Israel's decision to withdraw from its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides vital services to Palestinian refugees.

In a strongly worded statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's move as "a blatant and systematic violation of international law and humanitarian principles," asserting that the decision represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, particularly the rights of refugees and the principle of the right of return.

The ministry warned that the Israeli decision "could lead to a collapse in humanitarian support for Palestinian civilians, threatening essential services that the agency provides."

Egypt held the Israeli government "fully responsible for the consequences" of this decision, stating that UNRWA’s role cannot be replaced.

