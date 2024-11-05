TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish hospital in Lebanon opens burn unit amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon’s Health Minister announces the burn unit will be mobilised to treat victims of Israeli air strikes.
Turkish hospital in Lebanon opens burn unit amid Israeli attacks
Türkiye offered to build the hospital following the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006. / Photo: AA Archive
November 5, 2024

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad has announced that a burn unit at the Turkish Hospital in Sidon will open on Tuesday to provide critical treatment for those injured amid Israel’s ongoing assault on Lebanon.

"A (burn) unit in the Sidon Turkish Trauma and Rehabilitation Hospital will open tomorrow,” Abiad told a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

“This hospital will be Lebanon’s reference for burn treatment," he added.

The Lebanese minister thanked Türkiye for the hospital project through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Lebanon's healthcare crisis

Abiad said the burn unit will include an emergency and injured section, two operation rooms, four intensive care units, four beds for burn treatment, and clinics for burn treatment and physical therapy.

Türkiye offered to build the hospital following the Israeli war on Lebanon in 2006. The facility was built in 2010, but preparations are ongoing to put it into operation.

The Lebanese health minister said that eight hospitals in the country were forced out of service as a result of Israeli attacks on medical facilities.

Israel has escalated its air assaults in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,300 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on October 1 this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us