Sudan's army-backed government has accused neighbouring Chad of supplying arms to rebel militias, likely referring to the paramilitary forces it is battling.

Justice Minister Muawiya Osman said on Tuesday Burhan's administration had lodged the complaint against Chad at the African Union.

Speaking to reporters, including AFP, Osman said the government demanded compensation and accused Chad of "supplying arms to rebel militias" and causing "harm to Sudanese citizens".

"We will present evidence to the relevant authorities," he added from Port Sudan, where Burhan relocated after fighting spread to the capital, Khartoum.

Over 11 million displaced

Chad last month denied accusations that it was "amplifying the war in Sudan" by arming the RSF.

"We do not support any of the factions that are fighting on Sudanese territory - we are in favour of peace," Foreign Minister and government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah said at the time.

The United Nations has been using the Adre border crossing between the two countries to deliver humanitarian aid.

Sudan had initially agreed to keep the crossing open for three months, a period set to expire on November 15. Authorities in Khartoum have yet to decide whether to extend the arrangement.

The Sudanese civil war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 11 million, including 3.1 million who are now sheltering beyond the country's borders.

