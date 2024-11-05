WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Gallant
Foreign Minister Israel Katz has been appointed as the new defence minister.
Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. / Photo Reuters
November 5, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has been appointed as the new defence minister.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout Israel's brutal war on Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing him.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

Israel Katz is an Israeli politician and member of the Likud party.

He has held various government positions, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transportation and is known for his extremist views.

Türkiye has time and again strongly condemned Israel Katz, blasting his propaganda as "slander" and "disinformation."

Katz has been involved in Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRT World
