In a historic victory, Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley has become the first Kenyan-born person ever elected to public office in the United States.

The Minnesota native won a seat in the state's House of Representatives with 64% of the vote.

Running on the Democratic Farmer-Labour Party ticket, Hiltsley's campaign focused on key issues such as public safety, affordable housing, and access to healthcare.

In her acceptance speech, she emphasised that her victory belongs to all members of the immigrant community, stating, "I stand here as the first Kenyan-born person ever elected in the U.S. This is a testament to the resilience and strength of immigrants."

Hiltsley's victory is seen as a major step forward for immigrant representation in U.S. politics, particularly in Minnesota.

As Hiltsley prepares to take office, she says she carries with her the hopes and dreams of the communities she will represent.

“To my supporters and voters, thank you for believing in me and our shared vision. Thank you for putting your trust in me to represent this district. And now, as your representative, you can expect that my door will always be open. I promise to listen and advocate not just on issues that matter today but for the future we envision together.”