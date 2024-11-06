By Sylvia Chebet

Donald Trump has secured a second non-consecutive term as US President after projected results of the November 5 elections indicated on Wednesday that he had crossed the 270-Electoral College mark to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Republican Party candidate reversed his 2020 upsets in the crucial states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to cruise to victory.

"This was the greatest political movement of all time," Trump told a victory celebration at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," he said, thanking his supporters.

Trump expanded the Republican electoral map, pulling off a feat that has not been seen since 1892 when a US president was elected to two non-consecutive terms in office.

"Look what happened, is this crazy?" Trump posed to yet another applause.

Early projections showed that Trump was on course to win the popular vote, defying odds, including assasination attempts during the campaigns.

"This is a magnificent history for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.

"This will trully be the golden age of America," he said.

High ambition

Donald Trump's journey from businessman to president is one of high ambition and public visibility.

Trump ascended straight to the top office without a previous elective political experience in 2016.

He defeated several opponents to win the Republican Party's presidential nomination during the primaries.

He would go on to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the presidential election by winning a majority of Electoral College votes. That was despite Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate, winning the popular vote in the hotly contested race.

As president, Trump signed a major tax reform bill into law and oversaw a reduction of federal regulations. His trade policies included tariffs in foreign aluminum, steel, and other products.

In 2020, Trump lost re-election bid to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden who made a last-minute withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

The new US president will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Early life

Donald Trump was born in New York on June 14, 1946 to Fred Trump, a prominent real estate developer and Mary Anne Trump, a Scottish-American philantropist.

He went to New York Military Academy and later graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Commerce from the University of Pennsylvania.

After completing college, he took over his father's real estate company, branding it the Trump Organization.

The business thereafter became involved in several projects, including hotels, resorts, residential and commercial building, casinos, and golf courses.

In 2004, he hosted the reality television show "The Apprentice."

He married Melania Knauss in 2005. The couple have a son, Barron. Trump also has four children from two previous marriages. The children are Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump.

