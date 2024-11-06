WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan congratulates Trump on election victory, calls for stronger ties
The Turkish president says that strengthening US-Türkiye relations would be essential, as both nations are NATO allies with shared interests across several geopolitical fronts.
Erdogan congratulates Trump on election victory, calls for stronger ties
President Erdogan expresses his hope that Trump’s second term as US president would pave the way for closer relations between Ankara and Washington and provide a new opportunity to address pressing global challenges. / Photo: AA Archive
November 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Donald Trump on winning the United States presidential election after a highly competitive race.

“I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States after a hard-fought presidential race,” Erdogan said on X.

In a message on Wednesday, Erdogan expressed his hope that Trump’s second term would pave the way for closer relations between Türkiye and the United States and provide a new opportunity to address pressing global challenges, including the Palestinian issue and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Turkish president emphasised that, as Trump resumes leadership, the American people’s choice marks the start of a new chapter that holds potential for significant progress in addressing both regional and international conflicts.

He specifically highlighted that strengthening US-Türkiye relations would be essential, as both nations are NATO allies with shared interests across several geopolitical fronts.

In his statement, Erdogan conveyed optimism for renewed international efforts toward a fairer world order, pointing to the need for collective action on long-standing global crises.

He said that the world requires greater collaboration to end wars and crises, including support for the Palestinian cause and the urgent need for peace in Eastern Europe, where the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to disrupt lives and economies.

“I wish that these elections bring prosperity to the friendly and allied American people and all of humanity,” Erdogan added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us