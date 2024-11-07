WORLD
Trump expected to announce key staff picks within days
Biden’s chief of staff urges Trump's team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition.
Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda / Photo: Reuters
November 7, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to reveal key appointments for his second administration in the coming days, following a series of meetings with prospective candidates, according to media reports.

Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda, CNN reported.

Many of those under consideration for senior roles reportedly attended Trump's victory celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and have adjusted their travel plans to remain in the area.

Trump secured his return to the White House early Wednesday, surpassing the required 270 Electoral College votes and currently holding 295 to Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris's 226, according to the AP news agency.

Harris conceded the election in a speech at Howard University, her alma mater, pledging continued dedication to "freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all people."

Outgoing US President Joe Biden praised Harris for her "integrity" and "courage" Wednesday after the Democratic vice president's election defeat by Republican Donald Trump.

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage and character," Biden said in a statement after Harris's concession speech.

Biden extends White House invitation to Trump

Following the election results, Biden held a call with Trump on Wednesday, inviting him to the White House to facilitate a smooth transition of power.

Trump accepted the invitation, marking an important gesture toward a peaceful handover.

“President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and deeply appreciated the call,” said Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung.

Meanwhile, Biden’s chief of staff urged the Trump team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition, according to a White House official.

