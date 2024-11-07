AFRICA
Rwanda delivers humanitarian aid for Gaza
The aid items including foodstuffs, medicines and medical consumables were delivered in partnership with Jordan.
The shipment includes fortified food for children, medicines and medical consumables. Photo / Rwanda government / Others
November 7, 2024

Rwanda on Thursday delivered a shipment of humanitarian assistance destined for war-torn Gaza, the government announced.

The aid items including foodstuffs, medicines and medical consumables were delivered in partnership with Jordan, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

“The donation in support of ongoing international relief efforts was received by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in Amman, and consists of 19 tons of food, including fortified food for children, medicines and medical consumables,” it said.

The statement added that Rwanda supports an end to the conflict and protection of the lives of civilians.

Israel has carried out a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, killing more than 43,000 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable. Food and other aid are severely limited.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

SOURCE:AA
