Türkiye’s first lady demands gender balance, fairness in tech sector
Emine Erdogan warns that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future for humanity unless it is intertwined with justice.
The first lady cited UN reports indicating that women’s representation in AI design remains around 20 percent, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology. / Photo: AA
November 9, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has emphasised the critical role of women in society and the need for a justice-centred approach to technology.

Addressing at the 6th International Women and Justice Summit in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan stressed that “women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity,” and expressed hope that the summit would open “new doors of hope” for women worldwide.

The reception, organised by Türkiye's Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Women,” highlighted the impact of AI on various sectors, including healthcare, education, and business.

Erdogan referred to research findings on how AI, developed without ethical oversight, can deepen social injustices, and underlined that women are particularly vulnerable to AI’s adverse effects.

The first lady cited UN reports indicating that women’s representation in AI design remains around 20 percent, underscoring the need for gender balance in technology.

She stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee a brighter future for humanity unless it is intertwined with justice.

“Women are not only half of a gender but half of humanity. Just as it’s impossible for a bird to fly with one wing, a system where women are sidelined cannot function properly,” she added.

Urging men and women to work together on an equal footing, Erdogan said history is full of ideas that have shaped humanity regardless of gender.

The Turkish first lady also paid tribute to Palestinian women who still contribute to their communities despite the yearlong ongoing war with Israel.

