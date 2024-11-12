Russia and African states have confirmed their readiness to set up a dialogue mechanism in a bid to coordinate efforts on multiple security-related issues following a forum held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Nov. 10, according to a joint statement.

“We reaffirm our readiness to set up a standing top-level Russia-Africa dialogue mechanism that will contribute towards peace, stability and security as well as coordinating efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, addressing environmental problems and food and information security issues,” the statement said following the first ministerial meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

Expressing concern among the meeting’s participants over the growing activity of terrorist groups in different African regions, the joint statement said they confirmed the importance of conflict resolution based on the principle of “African Solutions to African Problems."

International peace

It further emphasized the need for collective efforts and comprehensive approaches to assess and bolster international peace and security architecture, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of intrastate and interstate conflicts “based on the inviolability of the principle of equal and indivisible security.”

The statement also expressed all parties’ commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, believing that ensuring the treaty’s implementation as soon as possible is a priority for maintaining the international security system.

The statement went on to convey the parties’ concern about the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the developments in Gaza and Lebanon, adding that they support Palestine’s membership to the UN.