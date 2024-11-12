Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council appointed businessman and former senate candidate Alix Didier Fils-Aime as the country’s new prime minister after firing Garry Conille.

Conille, who was named prime minister in May, had worked as a United Nations official. His government was tasked with paving the way for presidential elections next year and restoring stability.

He was dismissed, however, following a political power struggle with the council over control of the government. After learning about the decision to fire him, he said the measure was unconstitutional.

"We have a transition with lots of work to do: the first essential job, which is a condition for success, is restoring security," Fils-Aime said in his first remarks.

He said he was aware of Haiti's "difficult circumstances" but promised to put "all of my energy, my skills and my patriotism at the service of the national cause."

Security crisis

The nine-member presidential council, which was formed in April, took over the reigns of the country after the resignation of the previous prime minister, Ariel Henry, amid a security crisis that has been going on for years.

Haiti’s last president, Jovenel Moise, was murdered in July 2021, and no elections have been held since.

Henry was forced to leave his post by gangs that have gained control of most of the capital, Port-au-Prince, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents from their homes.

Haiti's international airport shut down on Monday after gangs opened fire on a Spirit Airlines flight landing in Port-Au-Prince, the airline said.

Heightened security

Following the incident, the aircraft was diverted to the Dominican Republic. According to initial reports, a bullet grazed one of the crew members.

Despite the presence of a Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission backed by the UN, the country continues to see a rise in murders, kidnappings, hunger, and territory controlled by gangs.

The UN has reported that nearly 4,900 people have been killed in Haiti between January and September this year, and some 700,000 people have been displaced within Haitian territory.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.