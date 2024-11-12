Ghana's Supreme Court has ruled that parliament speaker's recent decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant is "unconstitutional."

Five of the Supreme Court judges — the majority — ruled on Tuesday that Speaker Alban Bagbin unlawfully declared the four seats vacant in October, while two ruled that the speaker's decision complied with the law.

A petitioner, Afenyo Markin, had sought the court's interpretation about what the constitution stipulates when serving lawmakers ditch their political parties for others.

Speaker Bagbin had declared the four seats vacant, saying the MPs had vacated their positions after ditching the parties that had sponsored them to parliament.

Slight parliamentary majority

The affected MPs are Cynthia Morrison (Agona West constituency); Kwadwo Asante (Suhum); Andrew Amoako Asiamah (Fomena), and Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central).

The speaker's ruling gave a slight parliamentary majority to the opposition in Ghana, a move that was strongly rejected by the ruling faction, resulting in government-affiliated lawmakers skipping sessions last week.

Consequently, Speaker Bagbin indefinitely suspended parliamentary sittings, saying house business could not continue without government agenda being tabled.

The suspension of parliamentary sittings left budget approvals for the payment of public sector workers in jeopardy.

December 7 elections

Analysts warn that a delay in passing the budget could disrupt public services.

The Supreme Court's decision comes as Ghana prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

