AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana speaker unlawfully ousted 4 MPs: Supreme Court
Ghana's Supreme Court has ruled that Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin "unconstitutionally" removed four MPs from their seats.
Ghana speaker unlawfully ousted 4 MPs: Supreme Court
Ghana Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin (pictured) had declared four parliamentary seats vacant, saying the MPs had vacated their positions after ditching their parties. / Photo: Ghana Parliament    / Others
November 12, 2024

Ghana's Supreme Court has ruled that parliament speaker's recent decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant is "unconstitutional."

Five of the Supreme Court judges — the majority — ruled on Tuesday that Speaker Alban Bagbin unlawfully declared the four seats vacant in October, while two ruled that the speaker's decision complied with the law.

A petitioner, Afenyo Markin, had sought the court's interpretation about what the constitution stipulates when serving lawmakers ditch their political parties for others.

Speaker Bagbin had declared the four seats vacant, saying the MPs had vacated their positions after ditching the parties that had sponsored them to parliament.

Slight parliamentary majority

The affected MPs are Cynthia Morrison (Agona West constituency); Kwadwo Asante (Suhum); Andrew Amoako Asiamah (Fomena), and Peter Kwakye Ackah (Amenfi Central).

The speaker's ruling gave a slight parliamentary majority to the opposition in Ghana, a move that was strongly rejected by the ruling faction, resulting in government-affiliated lawmakers skipping sessions last week.

Consequently, Speaker Bagbin indefinitely suspended parliamentary sittings, saying house business could not continue without government agenda being tabled.

The suspension of parliamentary sittings left budget approvals for the payment of public sector workers in jeopardy.

December 7 elections

Analysts warn that a delay in passing the budget could disrupt public services.

The Supreme Court's decision comes as Ghana prepares for presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us