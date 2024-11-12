AFRICA
Ghana to retain deceased candidate's name on the ballot
Ghana's electoral commission has resumed printing ballot papers, disclosing on Tuesday that the name of deceased candidate, Akua Donkor, will remain on the ballot.
Ghana presidential election candidate Akua Donkor died at the age of 72 on October 28, 2024. / Photo: Ghana News Agency     / Others
November 12, 2024

Ghana's electoral agency has announced that it has resumed printing presidential ballot papers for the December 7 elections.

Printing had been suspended after the death of Akua Donkor, one of the 13 presidential candidates.

Donkor, who was one of the only two female presidential candidates, died at the age of 72 at a hospital in Ghana's capital Accra on October 28.

She had reportedly complained about abdominal problems.

Electoral commission rejects Donkor's replacement

The deceased was running on the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) ticket.

Following Donkor's death, GFP nominated Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi as its presidential candidate.

Kubi, a Ghanaian radio host in his early 40s, was Donkor's running mate in the upcoming election.

His nomination has, however, been rejected by the Electoral Commission of Ghana over what it termed "errors and illegalities" on Kubi's nomination forms.

Donkor's name and image to remain on ballot paper

The electoral agency however said that Donkor's name, image, and her party logo will remain on the presidential ballot paper, but voters would be "sensitised not to vote for her."

The commission's chairperson Jean Mensa further said on Tuesday that votes cast for Donkor would be "annulled."

In Ghana's December 7 presidential election, the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has fielded Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, while the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has fronted former President John Mahama.

Analysts say the two are the main contenders to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has exhausted his maximum two four-year terms as head of state.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
