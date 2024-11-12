Kenya's President William Ruto has nominated the former head of the electoral commission to head the policing oversight body.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been investigating a number of complaints against Kenyan police over alleged unlawful arrests, abductions and disappearances.

Issack Hassan oversaw the 2013 general elections as chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). He resigned from the role in October 2016, alongside nine electoral commissioners, before the expiry of their term after the opposition successfully pushed for a change of leadership at the body.

Parliament vetting

President Ruto on Tuesday nominated Hassan together as head of IPOA together with a team of seven members who will head the body. The names will be forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The police watchdog has been looking into claims of Kenyan police brutality during deadly anti-tax protests that broke out in June left at least 60 people dead.

It is also investigating alleged police involvement in reported cases of abductions and disappearances.

The authority, mandated to check police excesses and bring rogue police officers to book, was established to restore trust in the service among citizens.

