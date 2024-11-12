AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's Ruto picks former election chief to head police watchdog
Issack Hassan oversaw the 2013 general elections as chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Kenya's Ruto picks former election chief to head police watchdog
Issack Hassan's nomination will have to be approved by parliament. / Photo: Reuters
November 12, 2024

Kenya's President William Ruto has nominated the former head of the electoral commission to head the policing oversight body.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been investigating a number of complaints against Kenyan police over alleged unlawful arrests, abductions and disappearances.

Issack Hassan oversaw the 2013 general elections as chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). He resigned from the role in October 2016, alongside nine electoral commissioners, before the expiry of their term after the opposition successfully pushed for a change of leadership at the body.

Parliament vetting

President Ruto on Tuesday nominated Hassan together as head of IPOA together with a team of seven members who will head the body. The names will be forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The police watchdog has been looking into claims of Kenyan police brutality during deadly anti-tax protests that broke out in June left at least 60 people dead.

It is also investigating alleged police involvement in reported cases of abductions and disappearances.

The authority, mandated to check police excesses and bring rogue police officers to book, was established to restore trust in the service among citizens.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us