Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) has released the final certified voter register for the 2024 general election, set for December 7.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, a total of 18,774,159 voters have been confirmed as eligible to participate in the upcoming election.

This figure includes three key categories of voters.

Biometrically Registered Voters are 18,640,811. These are voters with biometric data, who will undergo biometric verification on Election Day.

Other categories

Special Voters are 131,478 people. They include personnel from security agencies, media, and EC officials, who will vote early due to their duties on Election Day.

Voters without Biometric Data are 1,870. These are voters whose biometric data was corrupted, requiring manual verification on Election Day.

The electoral commission has also closed some polling stations due to logistical adjustments, citing failure to meet the minimum voter threshold.

Closed stations

Some stations were closed because, according to the electoral commission, they did not meet the minimum required voter threshold, while others were closed at the request of local communities.

Voters from the closed stations have been re-assigned to nearby polling stations to ensure they can still participate in the election.

"Since no register was generated for these closed polling stations, no Absent Voter list was created for them, resulting in 884 voters excluded from the Absent Voters List.

"Their records, including details of their movement, are securely maintained within the Voter Management System, ensuring full accountability," the electoral agency's statement said.

Former President John Mahama, 65, and current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, 60, are the two main contenders for the December 7 election to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is stepping down in January after two terms as head of the gold- and cocoa-producing nation.

Eleven other candidates are also running.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.