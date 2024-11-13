Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his hope for reconciliation with Syria's Bashar al Assad, indicating optimism that they could come together to improve relations between Syria and Türkiye.

“We have reached out to Syria for normalisation, believing this step will pave the way for peace and stability within Syrian territory,” the Turkish president tells press after returning from visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan stressed the need for stability in Syria and warned that the Israeli threat was a serious concern for Syrians as regional instability could spread quickly in volatile areas.

He added that Türkiye is committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and pointed out that Syrian refugees do not threaten this goal.

Erdogan urged Assad to recognise this reality and take steps to create a 'new climate' in Syria that could allow for a peaceful normalisation that could benefit both nations.

Security operations beyond borders

Türkiye’s security concerns remain a priority, with Erdogan stressing that cross-border operations are always on the agenda if necessary to address threats near Türkiye’s borders.

“There are areas where terrorists still maintain a presence near our borders,” he said.

“It is impossible to secure full stability without eliminating these terrorist havens.”

Optimism about US’ new approach

Erdogan pointed out that Türkiye has taken the strongest measures worldwide against Israeli aggression, including halting trade, and remains committed to denouncing Israeli actions on the international stage.

He also urged for accountability, noting that “as long as arms shipments to Israel continue, Israel will become more aggressive, worsening the situation in Palestine and Lebanon every day.”

“We have cut off trade and relations with Israel—period. Türkiye, under my leadership, will not maintain or develop ties with Israel,” Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye stands firmly with Palestine in its struggle for justice.

Erdogan also expressed cautious optimism about former US President Donald Trump’s possible new approach to the region.

"We hope that Trump will take a different approach to the region this term. Some of the messages we’ve seen are concerning, and we’ll need to wait until January to see how things unfold."

