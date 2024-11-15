AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SA: At least 50 children hospitalised in latest food poisoning case
South Africa health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana says the learners complained of abdominal pains.
SA: At least 50 children hospitalised in latest food poisoning case
South Africa has recorded deaths in the food poisoning cases. / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2024

Over 50 learners from two different schools in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, have fallen ill as authorities try to contain a series of food poisoning incidents that have involved children in the country.

Health Spokesperson Neil Shikwambana says the learners were sent to the hospital after complaining of abdominal pains, with some indicating that they have been vomiting.

“Well, at this stage, we can also indicate that 11 more learners have been added to the 39 number, which makes it 50 now.

"The report that we got from our medical team is that all learners look stable and that they are attended (to) by 13 doctors and staff at the hospital in the greater Giyani area,” Shikwambana said.

Contaminated food

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Gerald Sambo also confirmed the incident, saying the school learners may have consumed contaminated food at school.

“We have received a report from Lundanda Primary School that some learners started complaining about itchiness on their bodies. And it said that they bought the chocolates from one of the local spaza shops, and the school has actually went to the spaza shop to confirm, and they confirmed that they do sell that particular product,” says Sambo.

In October this month, six children died in South Africa after ingesting a chemical compound used in pesticides, the country's health minister said, prompting calls for tighter food safety controls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us