Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux, has made the “difficult decision” to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health issues.

The pageant is set to take place in Mexico City on November 17th.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition due to health reasons," Le Roux, 28, said in a statement.

"While this decision was incredibly tough, prioritising my health and well-being is essential."

Mia Le Roux is the first hearing-impaired winner of Miss South Africa beauty contest. She has thanked South Africans for their support.

“Knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” her statement added.

The Miss South Africa Organisation expressed support for Le Roux, stating, "We wish Mia a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her return to full health."

