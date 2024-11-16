Türkiye has strongly criticised the European Union's maritime spatial planning, rejecting the maps of the Aegean and Mediterranean used in the initiative as "null and void" and emphasising its determination to protect its maritime rights.

"The Aegean and the Mediterranean maps used in this planning are null and void for Türkiye and have no legal effect whatsoever," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry underlined that Türkiye is actively monitoring the EU's actions, issuing necessary warnings, and taking all measures to safeguard its interests in the region.

"We reiterate that we will not allow the violation of the rights of Türkiye with this planning," the statement stressed.

"EU overstepping its role"

Ankara also criticised the EU for overstepping its role, stating that it has no authority to mediate maritime disputes between sovereign states.

"The EU's involvement in such initiatives makes it more difficult to resolve these disputes," the ministry warned, calling unilateral action on maritime jurisdictions "unacceptable".

Türkiye urged a more cooperative approach to resolving maritime issues in the Aegean, stressing the importance of respecting international law and fostering good neighbourly relations.

"A sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to solve the problems on the basis of international law and good neighbourliness," the statement concluded.