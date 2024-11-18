Voters in Gabon have overwhelmingly approved a new constitution, more than one year after soldiers overthrew the country’s longtime president and seized power in the oil-rich Central African nation.

Over 91% of voters approved the new constitution in a referendum held on Saturday, Gabon's Interior Minister Hermann Immongault said in a statement read on state television on Sunday. Turnout was an estimated 53.5%, he added.

The final results will be announced by the Constitutional Court, the interior minister said.

The draft constitution, which proposes sweeping changes that could prevent dynastic rule and transfer of power, needed more than 50% of the votes cast to be adopted.

In 2023, soldiers toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba and put him under house arrest.

What are the changes?

The junta released Ondimba a week later on humanitarian grounds, allowing him travel abroad for medical treatment.

The soldiers proclaimed their Republican Guard chief, Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, as president of a transitional committee to lead the country. Oligui is a cousin of Bongo.

Bongo had served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 41 years. His rule was marked by widespread discontent with his reign. A coup attempt in 2019 failed.

The draft constitution imposes a seven-year term, renewable only once, instead of the current charter that allows for five-year terms renewable without limit. It also says family members cannot succeed a president and abolishes the position of prime minister.

The former French colony is a member of OPEC but its oil wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few — and nearly 40% of Gabonese aged 15 to 24 were out of work in 2020, according to the World Bank.

