By Pauline Odhiambo

As an artist keen to push the boundaries of expression, Olayinka Stephen Aragbada constantly explores the "limitlessness" of the human mind.

The Nigerian's artworks have an ethereal quality, featuring subjects placed against textured, and sometimes busy, backdrops that seem to tell their own stories.

The idea and the execution may be complex, but Olayinka never forgets the art of being relatable.

"My kind of art deals with humanity, capturing the connection between human relationships and the memories that bind them," the contemporary artist tells TRT Afrika.

Olayinka's painting "Secrets" was featured in a globally acclaimed show on a streaming network. Among the many admirers of his work is American singer and collector Alicia Keys, who describes his work as "gorgeous".

His distinctive representation of "blackness" in contemporary Africa is another reason why these paintings resonate with art connoisseurs and lay people alike.

Melange of thoughts

"I think people find it easy to relate to my work because I infuse elements of the past, present, and future into my work. I believe that's what makes it more interesting and more captivating for the audience," explains Olayinka.

In a series titled "Beyond the Horizon", the Lagos-based artist explores the potential of human nature.

"This is about pushing human beings beyond their presumed capabilities. We can project higher and better if given the chance," he says, typifying the aspirations of contemporary art.

According to the Walker Art Center, contemporary art encapsulates artworks by living artists within a rapidly changing world. These artists like to explore personal or cultural identity, often raising difficult or thought-provoking questions without providing easy answers.

Olayinka's "Personal Space" treads a similar school of thought. Here, the juxtaposition of images featuring umbrellas is effective in highlighting the special characteristics of his subjects.

"Wherever I stand in the midst of people, I want to see myself as unique. I created this piece while thinking about connecting more with people while still having the space to discover and express my uniqueness," he tells TRT Afrika.

Olayinka’s other artwork ‘Observation’ highlights the importance of being observant and vigilant in varying circumstances.

“Observation was inspired by a former landlord of an apartment complex I used to live in. He was always keenly watching all those entering and leaving the compound,” the artist says.

Dramatic effect

Olayinka’s artworks have been showcased in multiple galleries in Nigeria and abroad, with many of his paintings selling for thousands of dollars in the international art market.

The artist makes use of charcoal and acrylic paints as his primary mediums, and uses a palette knife to give his work a textured look and dramatic effect.

Olayinka, who turned professional in 2019, traces his passion for art to his childhood.

He studied at the Polytechnic of Ibadan in Nigeria and later at Obafemi Awalolo University in Osun State, where he pursued a course in fine art.

Like many artists in Africa, Olayinka rues the high cost of painting supplies on the continent. But the recognition coming his way is worth the hurdles he has had to cross.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to market my art on many social platforms, enabling me to connect to collectors worldwide," he says.

His advice to aspiring artists is to be original yet inclusive.

"Be humble enough to connect with established artists and learn from them without compromising your authenticity," he says. "Also, trust the process and be patient in the evolution of your art."

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.