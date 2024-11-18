SPORTS
South African trio nominated for World Rugby player of year
Winner of the World Rugby Player of the Year Award will be announced on Sunday in Monaco.
Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit have been shortlisted for World Rugby Player of the Year Award.  /Photo: Springboks / Others
November 18, 2024

Three members of South Africa's World Cup winning team -- Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit -- were shortlisted for World Rugby's player of the year award, while Antoine Dupont is in line for the Sevens prize on Monday.

Springbok prop Du Toit is in contention to win the award for a second time after receiving the trophy in 2019, with Kolbe and Etzebeth also part of the team that defended their World Cup title last year.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris completes the list of nominees for the top men's honour.

Dupont, the 2021 world player of the year, sat out France's 2024 Six Nations campaign to prioritise the shorter form of the sport, winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

He made his return to the 15-a-side team earlier this month and is among three players in line to be named top sevens player along with compatriot Aaron Grandidier Nkanang and Ireland's Terry Kennedy.

Rising Star

New Zealand's rising star Wallace Sititi is one of four shortlisted for men's breakthrough player of the year.

Sititi, the son of former Samoa captain Semo, drew comparisons to reigning World Rugby player of the year Ardie Savea for his performance in the Al l Blacks' 24-22 win over England two weeks ago.

England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ireland's Jamie Osborne are the others nominated in the breakthrough category.

England's Ellie Kildunne and Alex Matthews, France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus and Canada back Alex Tessier are the nominees for the women's 15s player of the year honours.

The winners will be announced on Sunday in Monaco.

SOURCE:AFP
