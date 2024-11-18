Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the session on Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Brazil.

The G20 Leaders' Summit, held at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, continues.

Before the session began, a promotional video of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was shown.

During the summit, President Erdogan sat next to his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with whom he had a brief conversation.

Following the opening speech by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, the session continued behind closed doors.

