The US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety announced on Monday he will resign effective January 10, 2025, in line with procedure after change in presidential administration.

Brigety's resignation came barely a week after the US's envoy to Kenya Meg Whitman also handed in her resignation in the wake of President Donald Trump's election victory.

"Today, I informed the Government of South Africa that I will resign as the US Ambassador to South Africa effective January 10, 2025, in accordance with standard procedure during a change of presidential administration. Serving in this role and fostering the strong relationship between the United States and South Africa has been an immense honour," Brigety said in a statement.

He said US ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, and with the recent election in the US, the American people have expressed their choice for the future direction of the country.

'Remarkable progress'

Reflecting on his tenure, Brigety said the US and South Africa witnessed "remarkable progress" in partnership.

"On trade, we have supported South African businesses in accessing the US market through AGOA (The African Growth and Opportunity Act) and fostered investments in the automotive, minerals, chemicals, agricultural products, and transportation sectors," he said.

The ambassador said these initiatives have contributed significantly to the country's economic development and support more than 267,000 jobs in South Africa.

However, many African countries are worried that the AGOA programme, a multilateral agreement that the US has had with eligible African countries since 2000 allowing them duty-free entry of their products to the US market, might not be renewed by the Trump administration if it expires in September 2025.

Preferential trade status

"If AGOA is scrapped then many African countries will lose preferential trade status with the US and this will have an impact on their economy," said Jan Hofmeyr, head of the policy and analysis programme at the Cape Town-based Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

Hofmeyr said Trump indicated in his election campaign that he would also institute a blanket port tariff on about 10% of all imports.

Rashweat Mukundu, Africa adviser for International Media Support (IMS), a non-profit organisation, told Anadolu: "There are concerns that some countries, such as South Africa which are getting closer to Russia may also be targeted for the removal from the free trade agreement, AGOA."

Health collaboration

Brigety too said the collaboration in global health between the US and South Africa has been particularly impactful, with significant joint investments through the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief in combating HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

"These efforts have demonstrably improved the health and well-being of millions of South Africans and strengthened the country's healthcare systems," he said.

He also said they worked together with South Africa to address the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities, improving health security and equity.

