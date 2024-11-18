AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Five Sudanese civilians killed in RSF mosque shelling
Rapid Support Forces' strike on a mosque in northern Sudan has killed at least five people.
Five Sudanese civilians killed in RSF mosque shelling
Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left more than 20,000 people dead. / Photo: AFP
November 18, 2024

At least five Sudanese civilians were killed following an artillery attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a mosque in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, a statement said on Monday.

The attack occurred during the Maghrib prayer on Sunday evening at Al-Rashad Mosque in the northern rural area of the Karrari district.

"The rebel militia (RSF) shelled worshippers at Al-Rashad Mosque, killing five civilians instantly," the Khartoum State government said in the statement.

"The mosque's imam lost a leg, and several children were severely injured and transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment," the statement added without specifying the exact number of children wounded.

Children most affected by conflict

As of yet, the Rapid Support Forces has not responded to the Sudanese government's statement.

In recent days, Omdurman has been the site of intermittent artillery fire between the RSF and the Sudanese army, which controls large parts of the city, including its northern sections.

In a related development, the humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported on Monday that 16% of the war patients treated at the Bashair Teaching Hospital, located south of Khartoum, were children.

Between October 19 and November 8, MSF screened 4,186 women and children in Khartoum for malnutrition. Of these, 1,559 were suffering from severe malnutrition, and 400 from moderate malnutrition, the organisation added, noting that the figures continue to rise daily, with children being the most affected by the ongoing conflict.

Food shortage

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left more than 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 11 million, according to the UN.

International calls are growing for an end to the conflict, which has driven millions toward famine and death amid severe food shortages across 13 of Sudan's 18 states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us