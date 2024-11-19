AFRICA
Sudan war: Paramilitary forces 'ready to resume talks'
The war in Sudan has left more than 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 11 million, according to the UN.
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) head of delegation Omar Hamdan Ahmed speaks at the press conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo / Reuters
November 19, 2024

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said they are prepared to return to negotiations with the government “if there are serious initiatives.”

The statement was made on Monday during a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya by Brigadier General Omar Hamdan, the head of the RSF's negotiation team.

In May 2023 with the mediation of Saudi Arabia and the US, talks were held in Jeddah between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF.

The discussions led to the Jeddah Declaration, in which both parties committed to refraining from military actions that could harm civilians, emphasizing the protection of civilians and adherence to international human rights law.

'Return to negotiations'

“The RSF does not reject peaceful solutions at all,” Hamdan said. “We are ready to return to negotiations if there are genuine initiatives in this regard.”

There has been no official comment from Sudanese authorities.

Hamdan’s comments came after Russia vetoed a draft resolution in the UN Security Council on Monday which called on the Sudanese army and RSF to fulfill their obligations under the Jeddah Agreement.

Earlier in the day, the draft resolution, presented by the UK and Sierra Leone, was approved by the other 14 members of the Security Council.

Protecting civilians

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, argued that the main issue with the draft resolution was its failure to specify who was responsible for issues like protecting civilians and safeguarding borders.

He also criticized the UK for “avoiding a direct reference to the legitimate Sudanese government as a responsible party,” which he called unacceptable.

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF has left more than 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 11 million, according to the UN.

International calls are growing for an end to the conflict, which has driven millions toward famine and death amid severe food shortages across 13 of Sudan's 18 states.

