AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Opposition candidate Cirro wins Somaliland presidential election
The electoral commission says Abdirahman Cirro got 64% of the vote following last week's election.
Opposition candidate Cirro wins Somaliland presidential election
Abdirahman Cirro defeated incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi in the Somaliland election. Photo: Others / Others
November 19, 2024

Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has won the presidential election in the breakaway Somali region, beating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi.

Cirro, leader of the opposition Waddani party, won 64% of the vote against Bihi's 35%, the Somaliland Electoral Commission announced, according to news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday.

Somaliland has de facto self-rule since 1991, but it has not been recognised by any country.

Somaliland occupies a strategic location at the juncture of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

The election took place amid regional tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a Red Sea access deal Somaliland signed with Addis Ababa, which angered Mogadishu.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us