Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Cirro has won the presidential election in the breakaway Somali region, beating incumbent Muse Bihi Abdi.

Cirro, leader of the opposition Waddani party, won 64% of the vote against Bihi's 35%, the Somaliland Electoral Commission announced, according to news outlet Garowe Online reported on Tuesday.

Somaliland has de facto self-rule since 1991, but it has not been recognised by any country.

Somaliland occupies a strategic location at the juncture of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

The election took place amid regional tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a Red Sea access deal Somaliland signed with Addis Ababa, which angered Mogadishu.

