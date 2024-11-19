AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan rejects 'interference' after Russia UN veto
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has rejected "any foreign interference", a day after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the country.
Sudan rejects 'interference' after Russia UN veto
Successive mediation efforts, including by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the African Union, have failed to secure a ceasefire in Sudan. / Photo: TRT Arabi
November 19, 2024

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday rejected "any foreign interference" in the country's war, a day after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Speaking at an economic conference in Port Sudan, Burhan dismissed "dictates aimed at forcing solutions upon us that we do not accept" and praised Russia's "supportive stance."

He said his government had "never agreed" to the draft resolution, which sought to end the war between his army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands and uprooted more than 11 million people, creating what the UN has called the world's largest displacement crisis.

'Flawed decision'

The Security Council's draft, prepared by Britain and Sierra Leone, called on both sides to "immediately cease hostilities" and begin talks on a national ceasefire.

"This flawed decision... violated our sovereignty and failed to meet our demands," Burhan said on Tuesday.

Successive mediation efforts, including by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the African Union, have failed to secure a ceasefire.

Experts say both the army and the RSF have resisted peace efforts as they seek a military advantage.

'Full retreat' by RSF

On Tuesday, Burhan said the army would not negotiate or agree to a ceasefire without a "full retreat" by the RSF.

"The end of this war lies in the complete elimination of the rebels," he said, adding that only then could civilian life resume, aid flow to all Sudanese and only and political matters be addressed.

Last month, UN experts accused both sides of using "starvation tactics" against 26 million civilians, as aid groups warned of a "historic" hunger crisis forcing families to eat leaves and insects.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us