Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday rejected "any foreign interference" in the country's war, a day after Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Speaking at an economic conference in Port Sudan, Burhan dismissed "dictates aimed at forcing solutions upon us that we do not accept" and praised Russia's "supportive stance."

He said his government had "never agreed" to the draft resolution, which sought to end the war between his army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The war, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands and uprooted more than 11 million people, creating what the UN has called the world's largest displacement crisis.

'Flawed decision'

The Security Council's draft, prepared by Britain and Sierra Leone, called on both sides to "immediately cease hostilities" and begin talks on a national ceasefire.

"This flawed decision... violated our sovereignty and failed to meet our demands," Burhan said on Tuesday.

Successive mediation efforts, including by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the African Union, have failed to secure a ceasefire.

Experts say both the army and the RSF have resisted peace efforts as they seek a military advantage.

'Full retreat' by RSF

On Tuesday, Burhan said the army would not negotiate or agree to a ceasefire without a "full retreat" by the RSF.

"The end of this war lies in the complete elimination of the rebels," he said, adding that only then could civilian life resume, aid flow to all Sudanese and only and political matters be addressed.

Last month, UN experts accused both sides of using "starvation tactics" against 26 million civilians, as aid groups warned of a "historic" hunger crisis forcing families to eat leaves and insects.

