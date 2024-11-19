TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hopes for bolder steps toward peace from incoming US administration
Türkiye's President Erdogan warns that history will not forgive those who remain silent on Israel's atrocities in Palestine.
Türkiye contributed to the "strong statements" on Gaza in the G20 summit declaration, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
November 19, 2024

Türkiye's president has expressed his hope that once in office, US President-elect Donald Trump's administration will take "bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace."

"I hope and wish that the US administration takes bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was attending a summit of the G20.

Erdogan lamented that the UN Security Council had turned into "an elitist structure that prioritises the interests of its five permanent members over the rights of all 193 member countries."

The humanitarian cost of "Israel's state terrorism grows in region with Western support," Erdogan said, warning that history would not forgive those who remain silent on Tel Aviv's actions in Palestine.

He reiterated the importance of more countries recognising Palestinian statehood, which he said was "especially vital at this time."

Türkiye contributed to the "strong statements" on Gaza in the G20 summit declaration, Erdogan added.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s support for people in Gaza, who have been facing relentless Israeli attacks for 14 months, Erdogan said: "Even if we stand alone, as Türkiye, we will continue to stand by the oppressed."

Urging NATO to review Russia’s nuclear doctrine revision

Turkish President Erdogan urged NATO to review Russia's recent revisions to its nuclear doctrine.

"We cannot proclaim that there is a positive aspect to a war in which nuclear weapons are utilised ... NATO officials should deliberate on this step taken by Russia and review it," Erdogan said during a press conference at the G20 summit.

He also reiterated hope for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. "I hope we can quickly achieve lasting ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, securing peace the world is waiting for," Erdogan said. It has been 1,000 days since Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The new doctrine says Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if it was subject to a conventional missile attack supported by a nuclear power.

The change comes after President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use US long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia.

SOURCE:TRT World
