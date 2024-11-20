WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rhino's toilet rules
As the world marks World Toilet Day on November 19, let's delve into the fascinating toilet habits of rhinos. These magnificent creatures have a surprisingly mindful approach to answering nature's call. Here are some intriguing ways rhinos observe their toilet rules.
As the world marks World Toilet Day on November 19, let's delve into the fascinating toilet habits of rhinos. These magnificent creatures have a surprisingly mindful approach to answering nature's call. Here are some intriguing ways rhinos observe their toilet rules. / Others
November 20, 2024
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us