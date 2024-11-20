The death toll from a collapsed building in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam rose to 20 on Wednesday, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan vowing to improve safety standards.

Hassan visited the scene where the four-storey building collapsed on Saturday, having returned from the G20 summit in Brazil.

Rescue operations were ongoing and a precise cause of the collapse was still under investigation.

"Our main efforts were focused on rescuing people. Unfortunately, as of 9am today, we have lost 20 of our fellow citizens, while three survivors are still receiving medical treatment," Hassan said in a speech near the scene.

'Terrifying' incident

"This incident was terrifying," she said. "It sends us a message to prioritise the safety of our buildings.

"It is clear that its walls were not built to standard... We must not allow such an incident to happen again."

The government has formed a commission to inspect all buildings in the busy Kariakoo market area where the incident happened, and Hassan promised that its report would be made public.

"We will not hesitate to demolish unsafe buildings," she said.

