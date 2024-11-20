AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania president vows action after building collapse
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has vowed decisive action after a building collapsed and killed 20 people in Dar es Salaam city on Saturday.
Tanzania president vows action after building collapse
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan visited the scene where the four-storey building collapsed on November 15, having returned from the G20 summit in Brazil. / Photo: AA / Others
November 20, 2024

The death toll from a collapsed building in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam rose to 20 on Wednesday, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan vowing to improve safety standards.

Hassan visited the scene where the four-storey building collapsed on Saturday, having returned from the G20 summit in Brazil.

Rescue operations were ongoing and a precise cause of the collapse was still under investigation.

"Our main efforts were focused on rescuing people. Unfortunately, as of 9am today, we have lost 20 of our fellow citizens, while three survivors are still receiving medical treatment," Hassan said in a speech near the scene.

'Terrifying' incident

"This incident was terrifying," she said. "It sends us a message to prioritise the safety of our buildings.

"It is clear that its walls were not built to standard... We must not allow such an incident to happen again."

The government has formed a commission to inspect all buildings in the busy Kariakoo market area where the incident happened, and Hassan promised that its report would be made public.

"We will not hesitate to demolish unsafe buildings," she said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us