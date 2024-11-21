TÜRKİYE
TRT World Forum set to explore global challenges
More than 150 speakers from over 30 countries are set to participate in the forum, with President Erdoğan expected to deliver the opening speech.
This year's forum is expected to feature prominent discussions on key global topics, including the Middle East and Gaza, Türkiye, Africa, the Russia-Ukraine conflict. / Photo: TRT World
November 21, 2024

The 8th TRT World Forum will convene on 29-30 November, bringing together over 150 speakers from more than 30 countries to discuss critical global issues.

Organised by TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation), the forum will be held at the Istanbul Congress Center under the theme "A World at the Breaking Point: Managing Crises and Transformation".

The event, recognised as one of the largest media forums globally, has previously hosted thousands of guests and 767 speakers.

This year's forum is expected to feature prominent discussions on key global topics, including the Middle East and Gaza, Türkiye, Africa, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitics, war and security, climate and energy, technology, media, international law, and economics.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has consistently participated in TRT World Forums since 2017, is anticipated to deliver a speech addressing current global developments.

Further details about the TRT World Forum 2024 can be found at: www.trtworldforum.com.

SOURCE:TRT World
