WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti summons French envoy over Macron's controversial remarks
Haiti's foreign ministry said the French ambassador was summoned following Macron's remarks, which the ministry called “unfriendly and inappropriate.”
Haiti summons French envoy over Macron's controversial remarks
Emmanuel Macron has faced criticism for his comments on Haiti at the G20 summit. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2024

Haiti’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador Antoine Michon on Thursday to address “unacceptable remarks” by President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit.

Macron, while speaking at the event this week in Brazil, accused the Caribbean country’s transitional council of being “total morons” for firing its prime minister.

"They are completely dumb. They should never have fired him," he added, referring to the dismissal of former Prime Minister Garry Conille by Haiti's transitional presidential council just days ago.

Haiti's Foreign Ministry said that French Ambassador Antoine Michon had been summoned following the remarks, which the ministry branded as “unfriendly and inappropriate.”

The controversial remarks drew protests from Haitian authorities on Thursday.

Haiti stability

Conille, who was appointed by the council to the position in May, worked for several years at the United Nations before returning to the country to pave the way for presidential elections next year and to restore stability.

After learning he was dismissed following a power struggle with the council over control of the government, he said the measure to oust him was unconstitutional.

Conille was replaced on Nov. 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils Aimé.

"They are complete idiots. They should never have taken him out. The prime minister was wonderful," Macron said.

'Double standard'

Macron pledged Thursday that “France will never look away in the face of a crisis,” adding, "there will never be a double standard in the face of tragedy, whether in Haiti, Venezuela, or on the doorstep of Europe.”

Haiti's Foreign Ministry said that at the meeting, Michon pledged that France would stand by Haiti to help restore security and carry out elections.

France has pledged to contribute €4 million ($4.18 million) to the UN fund that finances the security mission destined to restore security in Haiti.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us