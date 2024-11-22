Türkiye is planning to start work in one of Niger’s gold mines next year, announced the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that the country is exploring for gold abroad.

"Without giving humanity and the environment the value they deserve, the global economy cannot achieve prosperity, energy supply security cannot be ensured, and peace and harmony cannot be established in the world,” said Erdogan on Friday in a speech to the Istanbul Energy Forum, a one-day event in the Turkish metropolis.

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organised by Anadolu under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, focuses on the theme “Common Future, Common Goals,” bringing global energy leaders together to address shared challenges.

With seven natural gas pipelines, two floating LNG terminals, and 15 entry points, Türkiye has the potential to become one of the world's leading energy trade hubs, said Erdogan.

Türkiye aims to be among the top three in renewable energy in Europe as well as the top nine in the world by 2025, he added.

Stating that Türkiye’s goal is to reach a nuclear energy capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050, Erdogan said: “Once fully operational, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will meet 10 percent of Türkiye's electricity needs and prevent the release of 35 million tonnes of carbon emissions.”

Energy achievements

Stressing that this week saw the 1,000th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, an event that forced Europe to reassess the security of its energy supplies, Erdogan highlighted the risks of dependence on foreign energy sources.

Thanks to the balanced ties it established with both parties to the conflict, Türkiye is one of the countries that has best navigated the difficult period of the ongoing war, said Erdogan.

Türkiye has established one of the world’s most advanced exploration and production fleets, comprising four deep-sea drilling ships, two seismic research vessels, and support ships, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun quoted Erdogan as saying.

This robust infrastructure enabled the historic discovery of the nation’s largest natural gas reserve in the Black Sea just four years ago. The extracted gas, sourced from 4,000 metres below the sea surface, was made available to citizens in 2023, Erdogan said.

Increasing daily output

Erdogan also highlighted plans to expand production with a new floating production platform, which is expected to increase daily output to 20 million cubic metres by 2026—enough to supply half of Türkiye’s households.

Türkiye’s efforts extend beyond its borders as well. The Oruc Reis seismic vessel has begun operations in three exploration sites off the Somali coast, reflecting the country’s global ambitions in energy exploration.

On the oil front, Erdogan pointed to the success in Gabar, where Türkiye achieved its largest-ever oil discovery.

Daily production from the region now exceeds 57,000 barrels, with total domestic and international output surpassing 155,000 barrels daily. With recent discoveries in Sirnak, Hakkari, and Van, Türkiye continues to increase its energy reserves and production capacity.