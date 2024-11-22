AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Russia's Wagner fighters killed in Mali - Reports
Site Intelligence Group says JNIM terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Russia's Wagner fighters killed in Mali - Reports
Wagner group suffered heavy losses in Mali in July. / Photo: AFP
November 22, 2024

At least seven mercenaries from Russia's Wagner private military contractor group were killed in an attack in central Mali, Reuters news agency reports, citing information from Site Intelligence Group.

Wagner previously suffered heavy losses in a July battle with predominantly Tuareg separatists and terrorist groups near Mali's border with Algeria which exposed the dangers faced by mercenaries in West Africa's Sahel region.

Mali and its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger are struggling to contain separatists and offshoots of Daesh group and Al Qaeda who have occupied swathes of territory in the Sahel over the past 12 years.

SITE Intelligence group, which monitors extremist activities in the region, said in a statement that al Qaeda affiliate JNIM terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on Thursday.

Weapons seized

JNIM killed seven Russian Wagner mercenaries and seized some weapons, SITE said.

A video seen by Reuters showed bodies of at least five white men in army fatigues lying around a military vehicle following an attack. Reuters was not able to verify the video's authenticity.

Photos shared by SITE Intelligence purportedly from JNIM showed bloodied, lifeless bodies of soldiers and several boxes of arms and ammunition.

A spokesperson for the Malian army could not be reached for comment.

A Malian army source said he saw seven dead bodies including Russian fighters, while two local administrators confirmed the attack. One of them said five Wagner fighters were killed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us