EU recalls ambassador to Niger amid row over aid
EU says the Niger's military rulers had questioned the way the bloc delivered aid to the West African country
Following a coup in July 2023, the military leaders ended security and defense partnerships with the European Union./ Photo: AFP
November 23, 2024

The European Union will recall its ambassador from Niger after the country's ruling military questioned an EU delegation's management of humanitarian aid meant for flood victims, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday.

Niger's junta issued a statement on Friday accusing the EU ambassador in the West African country of dividing a 1.3 million euro fund to assist flood victims between several international NGOs in an non-transparent manner, and without collaborating with the authorities.

It ordered an audit into the fund's management as a result.

"The European Union expresses its profound disagreement with the allegations and justifications put forward by the transitional authorities," the EEAS said in a statement.

"Consequently, the EU has decided to recall its ambassador from Niamey for consultations in Brussels."

Niger has been under military rule since the junta seized power in a 2023 coup.

SOURCE:Reuters
