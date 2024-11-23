SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ghana's Partey on target as Arsenal return to winning ways
Wins keeps Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool.
Ghana's Partey on target as Arsenal return to winning ways
Arsenal's Thomas Partey celebrates scoring their second goal.   Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 23, 2024

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey inspiring a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side desperately needed three points to revive their title hopes after four league games without a win and the result never looked in doubt after Saka's early opener.

England forward Saka combined with the influential Martin Odegaard to finish in style after 15 minutes and the hosts should have been further ahead before halftime with Forest keeper Matz Sels making several fine saves to keep his side in it.

Forest began the game level on points with Arsenal but their hopes vanished when halftime substitute Thomas Partey doubled Arsenal's lead with a curled finish in the 52nd minute and substitute Ethan Nwaneri added a late third.

Victory kept Arsenal in fourth place with 22 points from 12 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool who face bottom club Southampton on Sunday. Forest slipped to sixth.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us