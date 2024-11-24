Sunday, November 24, 2024

12:00 GMT — Gaza death rises to 44,211

At least 35 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,211, the health ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 104,567 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 35 people and injured 94 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said, adding: "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."

10:38 GMT — 'Extremely critical' to end wars in Lebanon and Gaza — UN envoy

It is "extremely critical" to end Israel's ongoing wars in Lebanon and Gaza, and to avoid Syria being pulled into a regional war, the United Nations' special envoy for Syria said.

"We need now to make sure that we have immediately a ceasefire in Gaza, that we have a ceasefire in Lebanon, and that we avoid Syria being dragged even further into the conflict," said Geir Otto Pedersen ahead of a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister in Damascus.

11:01 GMT — Top EU diplomat urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Israel's war on Lebanon

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borell called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Israel's war on Lebanon, while on a visit to the Lebanese capital for talks.

"We see only one possible way ahead: an immediate ceasefire and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," Borell said after meeting Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who has led mediation efforts on behalf of his allies in Hezbollah.

10:28 GMT — Lebanese army says soldier killed in Israeli strike

The Lebanese army said an Israeli strike on a post in southern Lebanon killed a soldier and wounded 18 others.

"One soldier was martyred, and 18 others were injured, including some with severe wounds, as a result of an Israeli attack targeting a Lebanese army centre in Amriyeh," the army said in a statement.

09:30 GMT — Israeli injured in rocket barrage from Lebanon

An Israeli was injured in a new rocket barrage from Lebanon as escalation continues to rise between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli media said.

A military statement said that 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into the Galilee region in northern Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the area.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted while others impacted open areas.

08:45 GMT — Two children among six people killed in Israeli air strikes in central Gaza

At least six Palestinians, including two children, were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in central Gaza, a medical source said.

Fighter jets hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp, leaving four people dead, the source said.

Two children also lost their lives while several people were injured in another strike targeting a tent in the Maghazi refugee camp, the source added.

08:34 GMT — Israel issues evacuation orders for five more Lebanese villages

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in five villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday ahead of air strikes.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor and El-Ksiba to leave immediately and move north of the Awali River.

The spokesman claimed that the army will "act forcefully" against what it called Hezbollah sites in the targeted villages.

06:28 GMT — Three Jordanian officers injured in shooting near Israeli embassy

At least three Jordanian officers were injured early on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire near the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman.

Jordan's news agency Petra reported that the suspect targeted a police patrol in the Rabiah neighbourhood before attempting to flee.

Security forces returned fire, killing the suspect, the agency added.

02:25 GMT — Man killed after gunfire near Israel embassy in Amman: state news

A man was shot dead and three members of the security services wounded after gunfire at dawn in the neighbourhood in Jordan's capital Amman where the Israeli embassy is located, the official Petra news agency reported.

"The Public Security Directorate announced that it dealt with an incident of gunfire at a patrol operating in the Rabieh area in the capital, Amman, at dawn on Sunday," the agency said, adding the incident "resulted in the killing of the perpetrator".

22:08 GMT — Israeli drones kill two paramedics, wound four in southern Lebanon

Israeli drones chased paramedics in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, killing two and wounding four others.

"An Israeli drone targeted a rescue team as they were heading to the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district to carry out their emergency work," according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

"When a second rescue team rushed to assist the injured from the first team, it too was targeted by an Israeli drone, resulting in two martyrs and four injuries from both teams."

21:39 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 20 in central Beirut

The death toll in an Israeli air strike in central Beirut rose to 20, while 66 others were wounded, the Health Ministry said.

The official Lebanese National News Agency said the strike destroyed an eight-story residential building on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta district.

Rescue teams and emergency responders were working to recover bodies from the rubble and assist survivors. Several of the wounded were rushed to hospitals, where some remain in critical condition.

07:22 GMT — Israel forces hundreds to flee Gaza City's Shujaiya in the dark

Hundreds of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood, following new evacuation orders and threats of bombardment by the Israeli military army, according to Wafa news agency.

Dozens of families fled the area on foot, leaving behind their homes and carrying only a few belongings and blankets on their backs, Wafa said citing local sources.

The displaced residents headed toward southern and central Gaza City in search of safety.

04:00 GMT — Death toll from Israeli attacks soars to 3,670 in Lebanon

At least 25 more people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon over the past day, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,670, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 58 others were wounded, bringing the total number of wounded to 15,413 since October 2023.

