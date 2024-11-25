AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger requests replacement of EU ambassador amid aid row
Niger's military rulers accused the EU ambassador of distributing aid for flood victims to non-governmental organisations without informing the authorities.
Niger's military rulers have called the EU actions 'stubborn.' Photo: Reuters  / Others
November 25, 2024

Niger said Sunday it could no longer work with the European Union's ambassador and had requested a replacement "as soon as possible" after the bloc recalled its envoy over a row surrounding the disbursement of emergency aid.

Niger's military rulers on Friday accused EU ambassador Salvador Pinto da Franca of distributing 1.3 million euros ($1.36 million) in aid for flood victims to non-governmental organisations without first informing the authorities.

The EU expressed its "profound disagreement" with the accusations on Saturday and recalled its ambassador for consultations in Brussels.

Niger's foreign ministry fired back Sunday, saying it had warned da Franca in October over "unauthorized operations" it claimed had nonetheless continued.

'Stubbornness'

"In view of this stubbornness... the Government has come to the conclusion that collaboration with the European Union Ambassador, Mr Salvador Pinto da Franca, is no longer possible, and has therefore officially requested his recall and replacement as soon as possible," the statement said.

Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in the Sahel country, killing more than 300 people and displacing more than 1.1 million since June.

But the ministry said it had never appealed to the EU for help, claiming Niger would "cover the damage caused by the floods from its own funds".

Since taking power in a coup in July 2023, the country's military rulers have turned their backs on former colonial ruler France and grown increasingly frosty towards the European Union.

SOURCE:AFP
