Armed gangs kill 30 in three days of attacks in Nigeria
At least 30 people have been killed and several others injured during three days of armed gang attacks in Nigeria's north-central Benue State.
Hundreds of armed men on November 25, 2024 stormed communities in Benue State's Katrina Ala Local Government, opening fire on farmers and residents. / Photo: Getty Images
November 25, 2024

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured during three days of armed gang attacks on farmers and local communities in Nigeria's north-central Benue State, a local official confirmed to Anadolu on Monday.

Hundreds of armed men on Monday stormed communities in Benue State's Katrina Ala Local Government, opening fire on farmers and residents, Justine Shaku, the area's chairperson, told Anadolu.

He said at least 30 people have been killed and several others injured in the attacks that began on Saturday.

The armed gang carried out the attacks on Saturday and Sunday in the Logo Local Government of Benue State, he said.

'Shot at people'

"The armed gangs attacked residents at their farms and homes. They shot at people," he said, claiming that they "seemed to be foreigners," a reference to neighbouring Niger.

However, he could not explain the reasons behind the attacks coordinated attacks, saying that the investigation is still going on.

