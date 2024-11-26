AFRICA
Food poisoning: South Africa spaza shops raided, shut down
City of Johannesburg officials and police targeted shops in Dobsonville and Diepkloof, seizing expired food items and other non-compliant goods.
Spaza shops are convenient stores in the communities / Photo: Getty Images
November 26, 2024

South African authorities have shut down at least 10 foreign-owned spaza shops after a series of raids in Soweto on Friday found they had expired food items and non-labelled goods, state broadcaster SABC reports.

City of Joburg Economic Development MMC Nomoya Mnisi, who led the operation, said on Tuesday all shops raided were “closed down.”

The raids follow a spate of food poisoning incidents that have claimed the lives of over 25 children since September.

City of Johannesburg officials, accompanied by police, targeted shops in Dobsonville and Diepkloof, seizing expired food items and other non-compliant goods, officials said.

One shop was even found to contain live ammunition.

'National disaster'

This week, South Africa's National Disaster Management Centre classified the uptick in foodborne illnesses across the country as a national disaster.

The recent death of a 5-year-old child in Diepkloof, linked to the consumption of contaminated snacks, has further heightened public anxiety. Mnisi says the raids will expand to other areas of the city.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between local residents and foreign shop owners following the food poisoning incidents.

Some foreign nationals have accused locals of looting their shops, leading to concerns about potential xenophobic attacks.

Authorities have called for calm and say investigations are ongoing.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
