Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning from a tourist boat that capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast, with rescue teams still searching for 13 missing people, the Red Sea provincial governor, Amr Hanafi, said on Tuesday.

The boat, the Sea Story, capsized on Monday near the Sataya Reef, carrying 31 tourists and 13 crew on a multi-day diving trip. It was struck by high waves and sank in 5-7 minutes, news agency Reuters reports.

Sixteen passengers were believed to have been trapped inside, according to a Red Sea Governorate statement on Monday.

Twenty-eight survivors were rescued with minor injuries, none requiring hospitalisation.

Authorities say survivors were being accommodated in a hotel in Marsa Alam and are working with embassies and consulates to provide assistance and documentation.

Rough weather

Hanafi said the boat had passed its last safety inspection in March 2024, with no technical issues reported.

The boat, owned by an Egyptian national, was 34 meters long and had received a one-year safety certificate from the Maritime Safety Authority.

The incident occurred during rough weather conditions. The Egyptian Red Sea Ports Authority reported wave heights of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) and wind speeds of 34 knots in the area on Sunday, leading to the closure of maritime traffic.

It was the second boat to sink in the area this year; in June another vessel suffered severe damage from strong waves, though no casualties were reported.

The Red Sea, renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, is a major hub for Egypt's tourism industry, which plays a critical role in the country's economy.