Mali halts TV broadcast over complaint from Burkina
Malian private television station Joliba TV News ceased broadcasting on Tuesday after the military regime decided to revoke its licence.
Negotiations are ongoing between the station and Malian authorities to resume broadcasting. / Photo: AP
November 26, 2024

Malian private television station Joliba TV News ceased broadcasting on Tuesday, according to AFP, after the military regime decided to revoke its licence following a complaint from the neighbouring Burkina Faso's junta.

The two West African states have been ruled by military regimes since coups in 2020 and 2022, joining together with junta-led Niger to form the confederation the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Negotiations are ongoing between the station and authorities to resume broadcasting, according to two sources close to the case who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

The Malian High Authority for Communication (HAC) decided late last week to revoke Joliba's licence over a complaint by authorities in Burkina regarding comments aired by the broadcaster earlier this month.

'Offences against foreign head of state'

The comments were made by Issa Kaou N'Djim, a Malian political figure who previously supported junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita before distancing himself.

N'Djim was subsequently arrested in Bamako for "offences committed publicly against a foreign head of state", and is due to be in court next month.

SOURCE:AFP
