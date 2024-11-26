The death toll from the collapse of a four-story building in Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam's bustling commercial hub, has risen to 29, with nine more bodies discovered, said a senior official.

Chief Government Spokesperson Thobias Makoba confirmed the number of casualties during a media briefing in the Kariakoo neighbourhood on Tuesday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

"Unfortunately, as of now, the confirmed number of deceased stands at 29, an increase from earlier figures. We continue to pray for our colleagues to rest in peace," Makoba said.

Life in Kariakoo market returned to normal on Tuesday, but the two buildings adjacent to the collapsed one will remain closed until the evaluation is completed, he said.

Rescue operations closed

He also confirmed that rescue operations have concluded, with ongoing efforts to identify the newly recovered bodies using DNA technology. "We will provide updates to the families as soon as identification is completed," Makoba said.

The number of injured remains unchanged, he said.

The building, which is located in one of Dar es Salaam's busiest markets, collapsed on the morning of November 16, and 88 people were rescued alive after a coordinated effort by local emergency services and volunteers, he said.

The swift response was praised, but the incident has sparked serious concerns over building safety and enforcement of construction regulations in urban areas.

Oversight

Makoba emphasised the government's commitment to holding those responsible accountable.

The Kariakoo incident has drawn national and international attention to the critical need for stricter oversight in Tanzania's expanding urban landscapes.

