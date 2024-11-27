Namibians go to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new president and parliament in what could be a tough election for the ruling SWAPO party, which is seeking to extend its 34-year rule.

SWAPO has governed the southern African nation since leading it to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. Its presidential candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, would be the country's first female leader if she wins.

Political analysts say that high unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations have led to disenchantment with the ruling party, especially among youth, but that longstanding loyalty to SWAPO among older and rural voters could help it pull through.

"It's the most tense election since independence," said Henning Melber, an associate at The Nordic Africa Institute and a longtime SWAPO member, who said that for the first time, he sees a possibility it could lose.

"The degree of frustration is really high."

Winning formula

Leading the pack of 14 opposition candidates is dentist-turned-politician Panduleni Itula, who came in second in the last election in 2019.

Namibia is currently led by interim president Nangolo Mbumba, who took over in February after former president Hage Geingob died. He is not running.

To be elected president, a candidate must get more than 50% of votes, otherwise there will be a second round of voting.

Namibians are also voting for the National Assembly.

About 1.4 million people are registered to vote in the sparsely populated country of around 3 million, according to the electoral commission. Results are expected within a few days.

