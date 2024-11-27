Wednesday, November 27, 2024

1112 GMT — At least 44,282 Palestinians have been killed and 104,880 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

"Israeli forces killed 33 people and injured 134 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1140 GMT — Hezbollah lawmaker: if Israel attacks, Hezbollah has right to defend itself

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has said that the Lebanese group would retain the right to defend itself if Israel attacked.

He was responding to a question from a reporter at Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed about his reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements on Tuesday that Israel retained military freedom of action and would strike the group if it violated a ceasefire deal that came into force on Wednesday morning.

1051 GMT — Netanyahu covered by ICC 'immunity' provisions: France

Provisions for immunity from prosecution at the International Criminal Court apply to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to international justice after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu but also said that the Israeli leader was covered by immunity rules that apply to states which are not party to the ICC. Israeli is not an ICC member.

1034 GMT — Lebanon PM says will reinforce army presence in south after truce

Lebanon's prime minister has said the army will reinforce its presence in the south, urging Israel to withdraw and respect the terms of the ceasefire reached with Hezbollah.

"I demand that the Israeli enemy abide by the ceasefire deal and withdraw" from Lebanese territory, Najib Mikati said, adding "I hope this will be a new page for Lebanon, I hope the coming days will lead to the election of a president".

1026 GMT — Lebanon ceasefire step to ending Gaza war: Jordan

Jordan has welcomed a ceasefire that entered into force between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling it a critical step towards ending the conflict between Israel and war in Gaza.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the ceasefire was "an important step that must be followed by an international effort to end the aggression against Gaza and Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank".

The ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, reaffirmed "the kingdom's support for its brotherly Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty and the protection of its citizens".

0942 GMT — Lebanon maintains border crossing with Syria after ceasefire

Lebanon has began to maintain Al-Masnaa border crossing with Syria, shortly after a ceasefire deal with Israel came into force.

Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said on his X account that his ministry started maintenance at the crossing and highway connecting Lebanon and Syria to reopen it.

The border crossing area in eastern Lebanon came under Israeli attacks last month, rendering it inoperative.

Lebanon and Syria are connected by six official border crossings: Jdeidet Yabous, Dabousiyah, Jusiyah, Talkalakh, Matribah, and Arida.

0935 GMT — Israeli army fires on cars in southern Lebanon after truce

Israeli forces opened fire on cars approaching a prohibited area in southern Lebanon, shortly after a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah came into force, the army has said.

A military statement said its forces fired warning shots on vehicles in an area prohibited for movement to prevent it from advancing, without specifying where the incident took place.

"The Israeli Air Force remains ready to act across Lebanese territory,” the statement said.

06:00 GMT —Lebanon remains quiet as truce with Israel takes into force

A ceasefire in Israel's war on Lebanon came into effect after US President Joe Biden said both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Bursts of gunfire could be heard across Beirut after the ceasefire took effect. It was not immediately clear if the shooting was celebratory, as gunfire had also been used to alert residents who may have missed illegal evacuation warnings issued by Israel's military.

Streams of cars began heading to southern Lebanon, which borders Israel, after the ceasefire early on Wednesday, according to Reuters witnesses.

05:22 GMT — US to lead new 'push' for Gaza ceasefire with Türkiye, others

USPresident Joe Biden has said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce in Gaza, as he welcomed a ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

"Now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens, which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief," Biden said on Tuesday.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. With the hostages released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible."

04:50 GMT — Israel targets Beirut port vicinity

Israel has conducted intense air strikes near Beirut International Airport, according to Anadolu Agency, which reported thick smoke rising from the area.

04:23 GMT — Hezbollah launches drones at Tel Aviv military targets

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it launched drones at "sensitive military targets" in Tel Aviv, after deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut and as news of a ceasefire deal was announced.

"In response to the targeting of the capital Beirut and the massacres committed by the Israeli enemy against civilians," Hezbollah launched "drones at a group of sensitive military targets in the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs", the group said in a statement.

03:40 GMT — Macron seeks Gaza truce

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon should "open the path" for an ending of the war in Gaza.

"This agreement should open the path for a ceasefire too long awaited with regards to the incomparable suffering of the population in Gaza," Macron said in a video message on Tuesday.

He added that it "shows that only political courage can provide everyone in the Middle East long-term peace and stability".

03:20 GMT — Lebanese soldier wounded by Israel

A Lebanese soldier was wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a military post in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Army.

The army confirmed that "the Israeli enemy targeted an army post in Ebel El Saqi, Marjayoun, injuring a soldier."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it instructed the country's permanent mission to the UN in New York to lodge a formal complaint with the Security Council.

02:30 GMT — Israel kills women, children in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians, including several women and children, have been killed, and others wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in southern Gaza City.

A medical source told Anadolu that seven bodies were taken to hospitals after the latest attack.

The strike destroyed a house belonging to the Abu Diya family, causing extensive damage to nearby homes, witnesses reported.

They confirmed that several residents of the targeted home were killed, while others sustained varying degrees of wounds, though the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

