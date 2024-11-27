AFRICA
Somali cabinet approves formation of electoral body
The commission will oversee all levels of elections in Somalia, aiming to ensure transparent and credible electoral processes.
The formation of the electoral mission is a huge step towards holding of the first elections in 51 years. / Photo: Reuters / Others
November 27, 2024

The Somali government has approved the establishment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Somali News Agency (SONA) reports.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday night, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Somalia is preparing for its first direct elections in a half-century.

The IEBC, a constitutional body, will oversee all levels of elections in Somalia, aiming to ensure transparent and credible electoral processes.

The 18-member commission is composed of individuals with a mandate to restore and uphold democratic integrity through the people’s right to freely elect their leaders, SONA adds.

Prime Minister Barre, while addressing the meeting, highlighted the Somali government’s commitment to fostering democracy and stabilising the country's political landscape.

