Namibia's election authority announced on Thursday two extra days of voting at some polling stations after logistical failures prevented many people from casting ballots in the ruling party's most contested election yet.

The 36 polling stations would be open on Friday and Saturday, the Electoral Commission of Namibia announced, admitting to logistical and technical problems that delayed voting on Wednesday and left people queueing for up to 12 hours.

Namibia's opposition had called for extended voting and ballot counting on Thursday to be suspended after the presidential and legislative election was thrown into disarray by the massive delays.

